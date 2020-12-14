Four COVID-19 patients arrested following recovery

December 14, 2020   12:01 pm

Four individuals who had recently recovered from coronavirus infection at the Punani Treatment Center have been arrested by the Valaichchenai police.

The suspects have been arrested on suspicion of stealing equipment from the relevant treatment center, stated Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

On December 12, the 04 patients were due to be released from the Punani Treatment Center in Valaichchenai after complete recovery.

However, a doctor at the treatment center stated that the 04 patients had stolen a stock of electronic and other equipment from the center.

Accordingly, the relevant persons were arrested in connection with the theft, DIG Rohana said.

The suspects were remanded upon being produced at the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s Court.

Three of the arrestees are residents of Colombo 02 while the other is a resident of Maskeliya.

