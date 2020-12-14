Lawyers were not denied access to Hejaaz Hizbollah - AG Dept

-

The Attorney General has informed the Court of Appeal that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has not refused permission for lawyers to meet Hejaaz Hizbullah, who is currently being held in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The petition filed by attorney-at-law Chalana Perera, seeking a court order on the Director of CID to grant permission for Hizbullah to access his lawyers, was taken up before Appeals Court Justices Priyantha Fernando and Sobitha Rajakaruna today (14).

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, claimed that the CID has not provided an opportunity for Hejaaz Hizbullah’s lawyers to meet him.

However, representing the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Susantha Balapatabendi stated that CID has not refused permission for Hizbullah to meet with his lawyers.