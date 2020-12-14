Sri Lanka reports 516 more coronavirus recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 516 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country 24,309.

Meanwhile 655 new cases of the virus and 03 Covid-19 related deaths were reported within the last 24 hours, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

A total of 32,790 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,329 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.