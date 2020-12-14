Riyaj Bathiudeen arrives at commission probing Easter attacks

Riyaj Bathiudeen arrives at commission probing Easter attacks

December 14, 2020   03:51 pm

-

Riyaj Bathiudeen, the brother of MP Rishad Bathiudeen, today arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He had arrived at the commission, a short while ago, in order to give evidence, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Riyaj Bathiudeen, who was detained over alleged connections to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, was released by the CID on September 29, 2020 citing lack of evidence.

