25,000 kg of turmeric seized by customs

A stock of 25,000 kilograms of turmeric, illegally imported into the country in containers declared as big onions, has been detected and seized by Sri Lanka Customs.

The stock of dried turmeric, valued at Rs 19 million, was discovered inside four shipping containers that had been declared as big onions.

Customs spokesman Sunil Jayaratne said that the containers had been imported from Dubai by a trader in Pettah.

He said that the turmeric had been concealed within containers carrying 80,000 kg of big onions.

Two suspects are currently being questioned regarding the incident, the spokesman said.

Sri Lankan Customs says it has seized around 1 million kilograms of turmeric illegally imported into the country using various methods during the recent past.