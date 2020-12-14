Health Min. requests court to dismiss writ against appointment of SLMC members

-

The Minister of Health has requested the Court of Appeal to dismiss the writ petition seeking an interim injunction restraining the activities of five members of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC).

Three members of the SLMC including its former Chairman Prof. Harendra Silva have filed a writ petition challenging the appointment of the new chairman and four members.

The petition was taken up today (14) before Justices Arjuna Obeysekera and Sobhitha Rajakaruna.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, who appeared on behalf of defendant Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, pointed out that under the Medical Ordinance, the Minister of Health has the power to suspend or remove members of the SLMC. He added that this could not be challenged before the law.

The Deputy Solicitor General claimed that the petitioners have also attempted to conceal facts through the petition and presented minor misleading facts.

He added there was no reasonable legal basis to hear the petition and requested the court to dismiss it without issuing notices.

Subsequently, further consideration of the petition was adjourned until December 18.