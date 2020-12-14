YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet, and Google Docs crash for users across the world

-

Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs seem to down be down for users in Sri Lanka as well as across the world. Google’s online services within G Suite like Google Meets are unable to load.

But those looking for a quick fix, YouTube is loading in incognito mode. This means you won’t be logged into account and you’ll have to manually search for your subscriptions, but you will still have access. The hack only works when using the Chrome web browser.

For other services, like Gmail and GMeets that require you to login, there is no work around as of now.

Downdectector confirms the outage on its own database starting at around 5:00pm.

Google is yet to respond to what’s gone wrong, but it is aware of the outage.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now  our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

-Agencies