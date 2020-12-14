Turmeric and cardamom worth Rs 27.4 million seized in Mannar

-

Sri Lanka Army troops have seized 4,300 kg of turmeric and 80 kg of cardamom worth around Rs 27.4 million which had been illegally smuggled into the country.

Mannar-based 54 Division troops of the Security Force HQ - Wanni together with 11 Sri Lanka Artillery on information received by the Military Intelligence troops took the stock of 4,300 kg of smuggled turmeric and 80 kg of cardamom into custody at Kaddukaran Kudiyiruppu, Mannar.

The seizure was made while a suspect was attempting to transport the smuggled goods with his own vehicle early this morning (14).

The stock of turmeric and cardamom, valued at Rs 27.4 million, and the suspect was handed over to the Talaimannar Police Station for onward investigations, SLA media unit said.