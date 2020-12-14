Peliyagoda Fish Market to reopen from Wednesday

-

It has been decided to reopen the Peliyagoda Fish Market Complex which was closed due to the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda visited the market complex today (December 14).

He instructed the Secretary of the Ministry Indu Ratnayake, and officials of the Trade Association to take necessary steps to reopen the fish market complex from Wednesday (December 16) midnight under health safety guidelines.

Accordingly, only wholesale trading will commence under the first phase, to be followed later by retail trading activities.

Further, an Identity Card will be issued to all traders at the complex.

In addition, the Minister instructed to maintain a register of all individuals entering and exiting the market.

Officials of the Traders’ Association have also been instructed to expedite the renovation work being carried out in the market as well as to properly follow the health safety guidelines.

Police have been notified to strictly enforce the law against those who do not follow health safety instructions.