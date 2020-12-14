Two more COVID-19 deaths bring tally to 154

-

Sri Lanka has reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

A 73-year-old woman from Bandaragama has succumbed to a cardiac arrest due to high blood pressure caused by COVID-19 infection. While she had passed away on December 11, her death has been reported yesterday (December 13).

A resident of Colombo 14, a 65-year-old male, has passed away at a private hospital in Colombo yesterday. His death, reported today (14), has been caused by COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka marks 154 deaths from the virus.