Public requested not to test out drug prescriptions on social media

The general public is requested not to use various medicines prescribed for COVID-19 published on social media, the State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development, and Community Health stated.

The Ministry pointed out that prescriptions containing ingredients used in the local indigenous medicine are widely circulated on the internet these days.

However, these drugs should not be tested at home, the Ministry warns.

The press release issued by the Ministry says that special consideration must be given to various raw ingredients used in Ayurveda and Indigenous medicine.

The Ministry emphasizes that it is essential to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in accordance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, even while using indigenous medical treatments to enhance their immunity.