Showers or thundershowers expected after 2pm

-

Several spells of showers are expected in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva and Provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Pottuvil to Jaffna via Trincomalee and a few showers can be expected in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Jaffna Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Jaffna Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times. Other sea area around the island will be slight.