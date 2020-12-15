Maldives looking to assist Sri Lanka with burial of Covid-19 victims

-

President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, taking into account a special request made by his Sri Lankan counterpart, is looking to assist Sri Lanka with burial of Muslim Covid-19 victims.

In a tweet posted on Monday (14), Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said, the archipelago’s president is consulting stakeholder authorities of his government to assist Sri Lanka in facilitating Islamic funeral rites in the Maldives for Sri Lankan Muslims succumbing to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said President Solih’s decision is based on the close, long-standing bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and the Maldives and to ensure help to face the challenges of the pandemic.

“This assistance will also offer solace to our Sri Lankan Muslim brothers and sisters grieving over burial of loved ones,” Shahid said added.

In April, the Sri Lankan government amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those who fall victim to the novel coronavirus with the intention of preventing any potential threat.

The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222) was accordingly amended by an extraordinary gazette notification issued by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

However, Sri Lankan Muslim community raised concerns over the cremation of Covid-19 victims, stressing that it is against the dictates of their faith.

Former Minister and Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Rishad Bathiudeen, former MPs Seyed Ameer Ali, Abdullah Mohamed Mahroof, and Hussein Ahamed Bhaila meanwhile petitioned against the government’s decision, arguing that there is no scientific evidence to support the conclusion that cremation is safer than burial to prevent the infection from the coronavirus.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Ms Hanaa Singer also directed a letter to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, reiterating the concerns of the United Nations with the existing Ministry of Health guidelines, which stipulate cremation as the only method for the disposal of bodies suspected of COVID-19 infection.