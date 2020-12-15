-

Two brothers of the same family have been reported dead after consuming illicit liquor in Mirigama, the Police Media Spokespersons DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The brothers had arrived at their mother’s funeral in Keenadeniya, Mirigama where they had consumed liquor with some attendees of the funeral.

Reportedly, they had passed away after consuming a spirit that had been provided by a person from the area.

Another person who consumed the liquor with them is currently hospitalized.

The incident has occurred on December 13, according to the police spokesman.

The deceased brothers are aged 54 and 47 years.