Alphabets denoting provinces to be removed from number plates

Alphabets denoting provinces to be removed from number plates

December 15, 2020   10:38 am

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to eliminate the alphabets denoting provinces in vehicle number plates.

The proposal was presented to the Cabinet by the Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge.

It states that vehicles can easily be identified through the departmental database as a unique number is issued to each vehicle when they are registered.

Under the new system, number plates need not be changed every time a vehicle is transferred between provinces.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories