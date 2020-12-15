Alphabets denoting provinces to be removed from number plates
December 15, 2020 10:38 am
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to eliminate the alphabets denoting provinces in vehicle number plates.
The proposal was presented to the Cabinet by the Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge.
It states that vehicles can easily be identified through the departmental database as a unique number is issued to each vehicle when they are registered.
Under the new system, number plates need not be changed every time a vehicle is transferred between provinces.