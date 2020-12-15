Former Deputy Minister Abdullah Maharoof arrested

-

Former All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) MP Abdullah Mohamed Maharoof has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The former Deputy Minister has been arrested over misuse of vehicles belonging to Lanka Sathosa during the 2015-2019 period, the police said.

The arrest has been made last night (December 14) in Kinniya.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that a person named Farook Mohamed Aslam, a resident of Matale, has also been arrested along with the former MP.

The CID had launched investigations into the matter based on a complaint made by the Lanka Sathosa.

Arrested suspects will be produced before a magistrate on due course, DIG Rohana said.