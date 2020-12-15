Hejaaz Hizbullah given access to meet his lawyers

-

The Attorney General today (December 15) informed the Court of Appeal that arrangements can be made for lawyers representing Hejaaz Hizbullah, who is currently being held in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks, to meet their client.

Accordingly, Hizbullah will be meeting up with his legal counsels at 2.30 pm tomorrow (December 16).

The petition filed by attorney-at-law Chalana Perera, seeking a court order on the Director of CID to grant permission for Hizbullah to access his lawyers, was taken up before Appeals Court Justices Priyantha Fernando and Sobitha Rajakaruna this morning.

Following the announcement of Attorney General’s decision, the legal matter was concluded by the Appeals Court bench.

The petition in question alleged that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has not granted access for Hizbullah’s lawyers to meet him since September, however, when the petition was heard yesterday, the Attorney General denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, Appeals Court President Arjuna Obeysekara recused himself from considering the petition on December 10, citing personal reasons.