Traffic block near Town Hall due to protest

Traffic congestion is reported near Town Hall area due to a protest march, says Ada Derana correspondent.

According to reports, health sector workers have launched the protest demanding solutions to five issues.

The protest, which commenced from Viharamahadevi Park in Cinnamon Gardens, was expected to end at the Ministry of Health, however, it was held up by the police mid-way.

Hence, the protestors are currently proceeding with their demonstration in the area near Town Hall.