Traffic block near Town Hall due to protest

Traffic block near Town Hall due to protest

December 15, 2020   12:58 pm

-

Traffic congestion is reported near Town Hall area due to a protest march, says Ada Derana correspondent.

According to reports, health sector workers have launched the protest demanding solutions to five issues.

The protest, which commenced from Viharamahadevi Park in Cinnamon Gardens, was expected to end at the Ministry of Health, however, it was held up by the police mid-way.

Hence, the protestors are currently proceeding with their demonstration in the area near Town Hall.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories