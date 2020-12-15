Peliyagoda Fish Market to reopen only for wholesale trading

December 15, 2020   01:25 pm

-

Peliyagoda Fish Market will be reopened only for wholesale trade from tomorrow (December 16), the Department of Government Information said.

Accordingly, limited trading activities will be carried out at the marketplace in compliance with health and safety guidelines introduced by the Health Ministry.

Government Information Department said the retail trading activities are expected to continue following the completion of renovation work.

Trading activities at the Peliyagoda Fish Market were temporarily halted due to the outbreak of a Covid-19 cluster.

