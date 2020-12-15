Cabinet nod to name Kitul a major plantation crop

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to nominate Kitul as a major plantation crop, says the Government Information Department.

Further, the Cabinet’s approval was granted to establish a Kitul Development Board.

Kitul-related production industry is endemic to Sri Lanka and it is recognized as a highly potential industry for earning foreign exchange.

Various actions have also been taken to uplift the Kitul industry previously, the Government Information Department added.

It has been recognized that the expansion of Kitul-related industry under the programme to create a people-centred economy across the local production implemented by the current government is appropriate.

Hence, the proposal tabled by the Minister of Plantation to nominate Kitul as a major plantation and to form a Kitul Development Board was approved by the Cabinet.