558 more coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka

-

The tally of COVID-19 related recoveries reported in Sri Lanka went up again as 558 patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, the recuperations count now stands at 24,867.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 33,478 positive cases of COVID-19 infections to date, and 154 of them have fallen victim to the virus. Meanwhile, 8,457 active cases are still receiving treatment.

As per the daily situation report, the following hospitals and treatment centres had reported the latest recoveries:

National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) – 08

Welikanda Base Hospital - 18

Iranawila Hospital - 02

Colombo East Base Hospital – 02

Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital – 17

Hambantota District General Hospital – 08

Rambukkana District Hospital – 05

Kamburugamuwa Hospital – 01

Kattankudy Hospital – 17

Teldeniya Base Hospital - 05

Homagama Base Hospital – 04

Ambanpola District Hospital - 11

Lunawa District Hospital – 10

Divulapitiya District Hospital – 08

Dankotuwa District Hospital - 02

Pimbura District Hospital – 10

Palamune District Hospital - 37

Ichchilamapattu Hospital - 21

Undugoda District Hospital – 06

Narammala District Hospital- 20

Mathugama District Hospital - 09

Iththepana District Hospital – 04

Bandaragama District Hospital – 04

Punani Treatment Center – 32

Embilipitiya Treatment Center – 14

Kahagolla Treatment Center – 44

Samanalawewa Treatment Center – 05

Kahawatta Treatment Center - 34

Wathupitiwela Treatment Center - 02

Bingiriya Treatment Center -01

Rambukkana Treatment Center – 103

Polgolla Treatment Center - 02

Yakkala Treatment Center - 11

Karandeniya Treatment Center – 07

Koggala Long Beach Treatment Center – 02

Panideniya Treatment Center -04

Ampara Rehabilitation Center – 10

Police Training School Kalutara- 34

Krishnapuram Treatment Center Kilinochchi – 06

Warakapola Base Hospital – 09

Hikkaduwa Treatment Center - 09