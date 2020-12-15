Sudarshini Fernandopulle elected to chair Women Parliamentarians Caucus

-

Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, the State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control, has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Dr. Seetha Arambepola and Parliamentarian Rohini Kumari Wijerathna have been appointed as Deputy Chairpersons of the Caucus, the Communications Department of the Parliament said.

These appointments were made at the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentarians’ Caucus held at the Parliament Complex recently.

Thalatha Atukorale, Harini Amarasuriya, Diana Gamage, Kokila Gunawardena and Manjula Dissanayake were also present during the meeting.

The parliamentarians have discussed the measures that need to be taken in order to increase the representation of women in Parliament as well as in the context of Sri Lankan politics as a whole.

Accordingly, the MPs present mutually agreed that a program should be launched in order to educate the society under a political purview as well as build a platform towards a change of attitude.