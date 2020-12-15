SLAF aircraft crash: Body of trainee pilot brought to Trinco hospital

December 15, 2020   05:30 pm

The body of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) trainee pilot who flew the PT-6 trainee craft which crashed landed in Kantale, has been brought to the Trincomalee Hospital.

The SLAF training aircraft PT-6 which took off from China Bay, Trincomalee and lost communications with the control tower had crash-landed in Kantale earlier today.

The police said that aircraft had crash-landed on a road near Janaranjana Wewa, Kantale with one trainee pilot onboard.

Earlier, the SLAF had confirmed that the control tower had lost contact with the training aircraft after it had gone missing from the radar screen.

The PT-6 aircraft is utilized at the Flying Training Wing at the SLAF Academy, China Bay for the ab initio training of newly enlisted pilots.

