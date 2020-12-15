Passengers standing inside buses violates quarantine laws

-

Passengers standing while traveling in buses is a violation of the quarantine law, the Director-General of Health Services has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Issuing a written notification, the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena has pointed out that the number of passengers buses are allowed to transport is only in accordance with the number of available seats.

He adds that no passenger should travel on a bus while standing.

Legal action may be taken under the provisions of the Quarantine Ordinance against parties acting in contravention of the rule, the letter to the IGP read.

According to the health safety guidelines issued by the government, the number of passengers traveling in passenger buses should be limited to the number of seats, while maintaining proper spacing.

Despite the increase in bus fares to minimize the losses for bus owners, overcrowded buses still can be observed on the roads.