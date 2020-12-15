Sri Lanka confirms 420 new Covid-19 infections

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers went up today (15), as 420 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Government Information Department said 352 of the newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market. The remaining 68 were detected from the prison cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 33,898.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 24,867 earlier today, as 558 more patients regained health.

However, 8,877 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.