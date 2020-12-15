Three CID teams to investigate Supreme Court fire

-

Three teams of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have been deployed to investigate the fire that broke out at the Supreme Court complex.

A fire broke out in a waste material storage area on the ground floor of the Supreme Court complex Hulftsdorp, Colombo, at around 4.30 pm today (15). The fire was extinguished by the Colombo Fire Brigade and Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) a short while ago.

The fire had only destroyed defective material previously used in air conditioners, according to the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

No damages have occurred to record rooms or any other property at the Supreme Court complex, he added.

Meanwhile, an expert opinion of the Government Analyst is to be sought on the incident, DIG Rohana said.

In addition, the scientific opinion of electrical engineers and police crime scene officers will also be obtained on the matter.

Further investigations are carried out by the CID, the police spokesman said.