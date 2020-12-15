Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Sri Lanka cross 34,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 34,000 as 202 more persons were tested positive today (12), the Health Ministry said.

The Government Information Department stated that the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

In addition, 420 more including 68 from the prison cluster were confirmed as active coronavirus cases earlier this evening. Thereby, 622 infections in total have been identified so far within the day.

As per Epidemiology Unit data, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 34,121.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 24,867 earlier today, with 558 more patients returning to health.

However, 9,100 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 154 Covid-19 related fatalities.