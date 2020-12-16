President stresses on expediting renewable energy generation

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has examined the possibility of rapidly adding renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and natural gas to the power grid, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Many countries in the world today are turning to renewable energy sources for power generation, the President has noted.

As per “Saubhagyaye Dekma” Policy Statement, by 2030 the Government expects to meet 70% of the total electricity demand from renewable energy sources.

During a discussion on power generation held at the Presidential Secretariat today (15), President Rajapaksa has stated that the generation of renewable energy should be carried out expeditiously in a systematic manner with short-term objectives.

Government aims to meet the increasing demand for energy from renewable energy sources when implementing development projects in the future, the PMD said in its statement. Under its first phase the wind power project installed in the island of Mannar has added 30 megawatts to the main power grid.

By the end of the year 2021, this capacity will be increased to 100 megawatts. Wind farms are also being built centring Chunnakkam and Poonarin areas and it is also planned to gradually increase the power share generated using solar power and natural gas, the PMD added.

The President has emphasized that the government should intervene to remove all obstacles faced by private entrepreneurs when implementing projects while providing all incentives needed in this regard. The Ministry of Power and Energy is responsible for obtaining prior approval from other institutions and awarding it to investors.

President Rajapaksa also said that the Board of Investments and the Ministry of Power and Energy should jointly take steps to explore investment opportunities and implement projects expeditiously.

Solar power generation is to be done under several schemes and one of the projects will be implemented to identify 100,000 Samurdhi families and to build solar panels on the roofs of their houses and provide them with an additional income, the PMD said.

The President has further stated that the Government should bear the cost of Rs. 800,000 per house for this project.