Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha has called on Overseas Sri Lankans (OSLs) in the US to support the economic promotion and strengthen the advocacy of Sri Lanka.

He said, while engaging with the US Government and State bodies to advance Sri Lanka’s political, economic, defense and socio-cultural cooperation, the Mission will reach out to all OSLs and seek to upgrade its service to the Community – both directly and in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Consulate in Los Angeles, the Sri Lanka Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, and the Honorary Consuls spread through the country.

Ambassador Aryasinha made this call when he commenced work on Monday (14) as Sri Lanka’s Appointed Ambassador to the USA, following multi-religious observances at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington D.C.

He had earlier assumed duties on the 1st of December while in quarantine.

A representative each from the Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Islamic religions attended a simple ceremony organized by the staff of the Embassy to mark the occasion, while the Chief Priests from several Sri Lankan Buddhist Temples in Los Angeles, Washington DC, New York and Arlington joined the gathering via zoom.

The proceedings began with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by the religious dignitaries, flanked by the Ambassador.

Conducting Buddhist Religious observances, the Most Venarable Katugastota Uparatana Thero, Chief Priest of Maryland Buddhist Vihara and Chief Sanganayake of North America, chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings of the Noble Triple on the Ambassador and staff.

The Most Venerable Dr. Aggamaha Panditha Walpola Piyananda Nayake Thero of the Los Angeles Buddhist Vihara addressing the gathering, while recalling the outreach made to the Sri Lanka community during his previous posting in Washington D.C., also appreciated the pivotal diplomatic role played by Ambassador Aryasinha over the years in defence of the motherland.

Swami Ragupathi Kurukkal observed Hindu religious observances and blessed the Ambassador with a recital of Hindu prayers. The Kurukkal also noted the exemplary services of Ambassador Aryasinha for the unity and betterment of Sri Lanka’s communal harmony.

Rev. Father Dilantha Arachchilage of the Baptist Church in Potomac conducted Christian prayers and offered his blessings to the Ambassador and staff. The Rev. Father emphasized the importance of involving the youth in order to harness their potential for community related events and activities.

Mr Seyed Rizwan Mowlana, representing the Islam faith, recited verses from the Quran and invoked blessings on the Ambassador and staff. In his remarks, Mr Mowlana emphasized the importance of celebrating Sri Lanka’s important religious and cultural events in Washington DC, which he said would go a long way for the revival of unity in diversity, among those of Sri Lankan origin living in the US.