Mother & child killed in fatal crash at Pahala Balalla

A mother (32) and her three-and-a-half-year-old son have been knocked down and killed by a speeding Cab at Pahala Balalla area on Anuradhapura-Padeniya Road.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 6.30 pm last evening (15).

A total of 11 persons had been inside the Cab at the time of the accident, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The driver and two passengers have fled the scene, however, the remaining 08 were placed under arrest, he added.

Maho Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.