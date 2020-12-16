-

Three more Covid-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, says the Director-General of Health Services.

This brings Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 death toll to 157.

According to the Department of Government Information, the deaths have been reported yesterday (December 15).

All three victims were identified as residents of Colombo area.

One of the victims is a 60-year-old woman from Colombo 14 area. She has died on December 14 while receiving treatment at a private hospital. The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 pneumonia.

An 85-year-old man who was residing in Colombo 15 also died of Covid-19 pneumonia, on December 12. His passing has been recorded as a home death.

In the meantime, a man, aged 84 years, has died of Covid-19 pneumonia. He passed away on admission to the Colombo National Hospital on December 12. He is also a resident of Colombo 15 area.