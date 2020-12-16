Police seek public assistance to locate Covid-19 infected escapee

-

The Police Media Division has published a photograph of the Covid-19 infected man who escaped from the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases (NHRD) in Welisara, seeking public assistance in the search operation.

Members of the public are requested to contact the nearest police station or the emergency hotline 119 if they have any information regarding the escapee.

The 43-year-old, who was identified as a resident of Maradana area, had escaped the NHRD last evening (15).

He was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for tuberculosis, however, a subsequent PCR test had confirmed that he is positive for the novel coronavirus.

Search operation launched by the police to locate the man in question is currently underway.