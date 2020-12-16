Ex-MP Abdullah Maharoof arrested over misuse of vehicles remanded

December 16, 2020   12:58 pm

-

The two suspects including former MP Abdullah Maharoof, who were arrested over the misuse of vehicles belonging to Lanka Sathosa during the 2015-2019 period, have been remanded until tomorrow (17).

The order was delivered by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up today.

Former All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) MP and former Deputy Minister Maharoof was arrested on Monday night (14) while in Kinniya by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A person named Farook Mohamed Aslam, a resident of Matale, was also placed under police custody along with the former lawmaker.

The CID had launched investigations into the matter based on a complaint made by the Lanka Sathosa.

