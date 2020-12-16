Beruwala railway station temporarily closed

-

The Beruwala railway station has been temporarily closed off due to the identifying of two Covid-19 infected persons.

However, trains will be stopped at the railway station while activities such as the issuance of tickets and checking have temporarily been suspended, General Manager of Railways M.J. Dilantha Fernando said.

He added that the Beruwala railway station will be reopened after disinfecting the entire premises.

Meanwhile another Covid-19 infected person has been identified at the Kandy General Hospital.

A member of the hospital staff has tested positive for the virus, according to the hospital director Dr. Iresha Fernando.