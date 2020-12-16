Sri Lankas COVID-19 recoveries surge past 25,000

December 16, 2020   03:39 pm

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients in the country crossed 25,000 with 785 more discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

A majority of the recoveries are from Punanai treatment center (146), Hambantota DGH (94), Darga town treatment centre (78), Police training school Kalutara (68) and Kandakadu treatment center (58).

This brings the tally of coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 25,652.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirmed that 643 positive cases and 03 Covid-19 deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours. 

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far is 34,121 while 8,312 of them are currently being treated at hospitals. 

