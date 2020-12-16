Health Ministry to take over hospitals with more capacity for Covid-19 treatment

-

The Ministry of Health has decided to take over the hospitals with capacity to treat more patients and to convert them as Covid-19 treatment centres without delay, as daily infections continue to surge across the country.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the Task Force on Covid-19 prevention held at the ministry this morning (16).

Secretaries to State Ministries Dr Amal Harsha and K.R. Uduwawala, Additional Secretaries Dr Sunil Alwis and Dr Lakshmi Somatunga were present at the meeting chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

In the wake of prevailing Covid-19 situation, 500-600 new positive cases are reported daily island-wide while approximately 500 patients make complete recoveries, the officials revealed during the meeting.

Thereby, the Health Minister’s focus fell on expediting the establishment of Covid-19 treatment centres to enable medical care for the increasing number of virus-infected persons.

The officials hence decided that the Health Ministry should take over the hospitals with more treatment capacity in order to convert them as medical care facilities for Covid-19.

Required funds for this purpose will be allocated by the Health Ministry and additional funds are expected to be sought from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB).

It was further revealed that nearly 14,000 PCR Tests and 3,000 Rapid Antigen Tests are being carried out in all districts daily.

Health Minister Wanniarachchi also paid attention to the measures taken to ensure the safety of the health sector workers including hospital staff, Medical Officers of Health and Public Health Inspectors, the media release issued by the ministry said.

Secretary to Health Ministry Dr Sanjeewa Munasighe has been directed to provide them with the necessary facilities including transportation and medical equipment.