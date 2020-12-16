Covid-19 patient who escaped from Welisara Hospital found

Covid-19 patient who escaped from Welisara Hospital found

December 16, 2020   05:34 pm

-

The Covid-19 patient who escaped from the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases (NHRD) has been found in Maradana area, the Police said.

The 43-year-old, who was identified as a resident of Maradana area, had fled last evening (15).

He was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for tuberculosis, however, a subsequent PCR test had confirmed that he is positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, he had given a fake address during hospitalization.

The Police published a photograph of the escapee, seeking public assistance in their search operation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories