Covid-19 patient who escaped from Welisara Hospital found

The Covid-19 patient who escaped from the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases (NHRD) has been found in Maradana area, the Police said.

The 43-year-old, who was identified as a resident of Maradana area, had fled last evening (15).

He was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for tuberculosis, however, a subsequent PCR test had confirmed that he is positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, he had given a fake address during hospitalization.

The Police published a photograph of the escapee, seeking public assistance in their search operation.