326 new cases of coronavirus reported

-

The Government Information Department says that another 326 persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

All new cases are close contacts of Covid-19 patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 30,785.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported within the country thus far has risen to 34,447 while the number of total recoveries has climbed to 25,652.

Presently a total of 8,638 infected patients are being treated at hospitals.