Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman and son

Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle involved in yesterday’s hit-and-run accident at Pahala Balalla in Mahara, which claimed the lives of a woman and her three-year-old son.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said tests are being carried out to determine whether the suspect had been driving under the in influence of alcohol.

A 32-year-old mother and her three- year-old son were knocked down and killed by a speeding double cab in the Pahala Balalla area on the Anuradhapura-Padeniya Road at around 6.30 pm last evening (15).

A total of 11 persons had been inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. However, the driver and two passengers had fled the scene immediately after.

The remaining 08 passengers were also placed under arrest.