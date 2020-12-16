Sri Lanka reports 285 new Covid-19 cases

-

The Government Information Department reports that another 285 persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the country.

The new cases include 51 prison inmates 234 close contacts of Covid-19 infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

Accordingly a total of 611 new cases of the virus have been reported thus far today (16).

The tally of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has thereby increased to 31,070.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far is 34,732 while total recoveries stands at 25,652.

Presently 8,923 infected patients are under treatment.