The Director General of Health Services confirms three more Covid-19 deaths bringing Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus to 160.

One of the deceased is a 50-year-old resident of Kolonnawa, who had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital. She had passed away at the hospital on December 14 while the cause of death is cited as kidney failure and Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 78-year-old male from Colombo 09 had passed away at the IDH Hospital on December 15. The cause of death is reported as blood poisoning, multiple organ dysfunction and Covd-19 pneumonia.

The other victim is a 43-year-old woman from Bandaragama, who had been transferred from Panadura Base Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital, where she had passed away today (16). Cause of death is Covid-19 pneumonia, shock caused by blood poisoning and multiple organ dysfunction.