Parts of Akkaraipattu, Addalachchenai & Alayadivembu isolated

Parts of three police areas in the Eastern Province have been placed under isolation with immediate effect, says Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Akkaraipattu Police Area:

Akkaraipattu – 5

Akakraipattu – 14

Urban areas – 3

Addalachchenai Police Area:

Palamunai

Oluvil – 2

Addalachchenai – 8

Alayadivembu Police Area:

Alayadivembu – 8/1

Alayadivembu – 8/3

Alayadivembu – 9

Meanwhile, Alupotha Grama Niladhari Division in Monaragala District will also be under isolation until further notice.