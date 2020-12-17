Parts of Akkaraipattu, Addalachchenai & Alayadivembu isolated

December 17, 2020   07:41 am

Parts of three police areas in the Eastern Province have been placed under isolation with immediate effect, says Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Akkaraipattu Police Area:
Akkaraipattu – 5
Akakraipattu – 14
Urban areas – 3

Addalachchenai Police Area:
Palamunai
Oluvil – 2
Addalachchenai – 8

Alayadivembu Police Area:
Alayadivembu – 8/1
Alayadivembu – 8/3
Alayadivembu – 9

Meanwhile, Alupotha Grama Niladhari Division in Monaragala District will also be under isolation until further notice.

