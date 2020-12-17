Afternoon thundershowers expected in parts of the island

-

Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers are expected in a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankesanturai.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the deep sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankesanturai will be fairly rough at times. Other sea area around the island will be slight.