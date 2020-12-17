Amitha Gamage appointed new DLB chairman

December 17, 2020   10:38 am

Former Chairman of National Gem and Jewellery Authority Mr Amitha Gamage has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board (DLB), Ada Derana learns.

Mr Gamage stepped down as the National Gem and Jewellery Authority chief earlier this month.

Accordingly, he is soon expected to assume duties in his new post.

An accountant by profession, Mr. Gamage holds an MBA from the University of Western Sydney, Australia.

He successfully completed coursework and is currently in the process of finalizing the research dissertation defending his thesis consistent with Doctor in Business Administration (DBA) from University of AIT in Bangkok.

