Dr Kohona assumes duties as new ambassador to China

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr Palitha Kohona has virtually assumed duties on Wednesday (December 16).

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing said the new ambassador was accorded a warm virtual welcome by its staff.

Dr Kohona had arrived in China two days ago to take office in his post.

He was the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations from 2009 to 2015.

Prior to that, he served as the Permanent Secretary to the Foreign Affairs Ministry and as the Secretary-General of the Secretariat for Coordinating the Peace Process.

Dr Kohona is also the former Head of the UN Treaty Section in New York until 2006.

Further, he has chaired the UN GA Sixth Committee (Legal) in 2013 and co-chaired the UN Committee on Biological Diversity Beyond National Jurisdiction.