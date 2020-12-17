Consideration of FR petitions on z-scores postponed to Monday

Consideration of FR petitions on z-scores postponed to Monday

December 17, 2020   01:03 pm

-

Further consideration of Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed seeking an interim injunction suspending the admission of students to engineering and physics faculties in universities on the basis of the z-scores recently issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has been postponed to Monday (December 21).

The petitions were filed by 42 students who had passed the G. C. E. Advanced Level Examination for the year 2019 under the new syllabus.

The petitions were set to be considered by the Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, S. Thurairajah, and Yasantha Kodagoda yesterday ( December 16).

However, court proceedings were not carried out yesterday due to investigations into the fire which occurred at the Supreme Court complex on December 15.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories