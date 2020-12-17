Covid-positive mother gives birth to quadruplets in Sri Lanka

-

A woman who was infected with Covid-19 has given birth to quadruplets at the De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo.

Hospital Director Dr. Sagari Kiriwandeniya said that a 29-year-old mother being treated after being diagnosed as Covid-19 positive had given birth to two boys and two girls this morning.

She said that the mother and all four newborn babies are in good health.

This is the first instance of a Covid-19 infected mother giving birth to quadruplets in the country.

The mother, a resident of Kuppiyawatta in Colombo 10, had been admitted to the De Soysa Hospital around two weeks back for childbirth.

She had tested positive for novel coronavirus following a PCR test carried out during admission to the hospital.

The mother gave birth to the quadruplets this morning (17) through caesarean delivery, the hospital director said.