Devotees requested to give priority to religious observances during Christmas

December 17, 2020   03:12 pm

Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has appealed to the Catholic devotees to give priority to religious observances this Christmas.

His remarks came during a special media briefing held this morning (17).

In the wake of the current Covid-19 situation, he urged the devotees to limit the celebration to immediate family members.

The Cardinal further requested them to restrict travels to and from Colombo during the festive season.

In non-isolated areas, the priests are allowed to conduct Mass for not more than 50 devotees at a time in compliance with health guidelines, the Cardinal noted.

