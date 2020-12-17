Low compensation paid for Easter attack victims?

-

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that a compensation amount of less than the compensation for victims of Beruwala and Digana incidents have been paid for the Easter attack victims.

S. M. Bathiudeen, the Acting Director of the Office of Reparations, was summoned to testify before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attack yesterday (16).

He said that the then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and then-Ministers Lakshman Kiriella and Rauf Hakeem decided to pay Rs 02 million for the victims of the Digana incident as compensation at a meeting held at the Kandy District Secretariat.

However, only Rs 01 million was paid to the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attack, the Acting Director pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne also visited the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission last afternoon to record a statement. This was as per an order issued by the Presidential Commission yesterday.

The Presidential Commission is scheduled to hear evidence from the State Counsel today (17) regarding this statement.