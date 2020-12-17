French President tests positive for COVID-19

December 17, 2020   03:36 pm

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days. However, he would continue to work and carry out duties remotely, Macron’s Elysee office said

In addition, President Macron has decided to cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, a French presidency spokeswoman told Reuters.

 

